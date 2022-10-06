A word from our sponsors: Variety of family fun at Seno K/RLT Conservancy Autumn Open House Oct. 8

Note: This is a paid announcement from Seno K/RLT Conservancy. — DH

Seno K/RLT Conservancy will host their Autumn Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place at 3606 Dyer Lake Road, Burlington, WI 53105.

Attendees can enjoy live music from local artist Jon Dawley and food and drink from Wisconsin Style BBQ, photo ops with Hayley Wilson Photography, and The Runaway Microbrewery. Seno K/RLT Conservancy will be providing trail rides for attendees through their woodlands and prairies at the 127-acre tree farm and guests are welcome to walk the trails on their own. Local vendors such as Trinity Freeze Dried Food and Gifts, Rae Leigh Rose Designs, and Laura Z Stamps will be selling goods at the event, and Seno K/RLT Conservancy will have t-shirts, stickers, greeting cards, and “Elvira Seno’s 88 Preferred Cooky Recipes” Cook Books for sale with proceeds going towards their mission. Small nature-based crafts such as corn husk dolls and tree cookie jack-o’lantern painting will be provided for guests free of charge. Hayley Wilson Photography will be booking fall photo sessions during the event with parts of the session costs going towards Seno K/RLT Conservancy, booking for these special photo sessions can be completed via senokrlt.org’s event page: https://www.senokrlt.org/events–workshops.html .

There is no fee for admission. This is a family-friendly event for all ages, and all are welcome.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a non-profit organization focused on permanently preserving land and restoring critical habitat in Kenosha and Racine counties. For more information visit https://www.senokrlt.org/about-seno.html.