Traffic shift, end of long-term closure at Highways Q & U expected this week

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A traffic shift and the end of a long-term closure at Kenosha County highways Q and U are set to take effect this Thursday, Oct. 6.

Traffic on Highway Q (104th Street) from just east of Uline Drive to just west of Highway U (136th Avenue) is scheduled to be shifted to the north to the newly paved westbound lanes, while crews work to construct the eastbound lanes. One lane of through traffic will remain open in both directions.

Meanwhile, Highway U is scheduled to reopen to traffic just north of Highway Q.

These developments come as work continues on an expansion of the intersection to accommodate nearby developments. Project completion is expected late this year.

This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.

A project brief, including a map of the work area, is available here.