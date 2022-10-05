A word from our sponsors: Now is the time to visit Hafs Road Orchard

Note: Hafs Road Orchard is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement — DH

Fall is the time to visit Hafs Road Orchard.

2022 marks owners Richard and Deborah Polansky’s 41st year of growing apples at Hafs Road Orchard.

The orchard store is bursting with fresh apples for eating, cakes, pies, apple sauce, salads and crisps.

Squash, pumpkin and ornamental gourd selection is the best in years and broom corn bundles in lovely fall colors are available. Hafs Road Orchard’s famous macrame hangers for pumpkins and gourds are available in 3 sizes. They add a distinctive touch to your autumn display.

Caramel apples made with Honeycrisp and coated with peanuts, pecans or sprinkles continue to delight.

Hafs Road Orchard is again using its outdoors selling area.

Hafs Road Orchard is open through Thanksgiving. Check here for hours.

Honeycrisp are a delicious, healthy holiday gift.

Hafs Road Orchard is conveniently located just 7 miles east of Lake Geneva at W632 Hafs Road, Genoa City.