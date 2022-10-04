Agenda: Bristol School District budget hearing & annual meeting Oct. 5, 2022

Oct 4th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Bristol School District #1 is scheduled to hold its budget hearing and annual meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school library media center.

The budget hearing will include:

  • 2021-22 recap
  • 2022-24 budget presentation
  • Questions and comments

The annual meeting follows the hearing and will include:

  • Nomination and election of a chairperson
  • Adoption of tax levy
  • Setting salaries of school board members

The full agenda for the budget hearing and annual meeting and a copy of the 2022-23 budget publication is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives