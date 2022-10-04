Agenda: Bristol School District budget hearing & annual meeting Oct. 5, 2022

Bristol School District #1 is scheduled to hold its budget hearing and annual meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school library media center.
The budget hearing will include:
- 2021-22 recap
- 2022-24 budget presentation
- Questions and comments
The annual meeting follows the hearing and will include:
- Nomination and election of a chairperson
- Adoption of tax levy
- Setting salaries of school board members
The full agenda for the budget hearing and annual meeting and a copy of the 2022-23 budget publication is available here.