A word from our sponsors: Variety of family fun at Seno K/RLT Conservancy Autumn Open House Oct. 8

Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light. The […] Emma Widmar

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym hosts grand opening on Oct. 1 RACINE — The Bennett Family is creating more opportunities for those with disabilities. Their new all-inclusive gym is called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym. The family invites Racine and Kenosha County residents to come and play with a purpose, starting with the grand opening on Oct. 1, 2022. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym […] Emma Widmar

Business Spotlight: Tender Touch Therapy Tender Touch Therapy, a pediatric therapy provider, will open a new clinic in Kenosha come the end of September. This company is dedicated to advocacy, creativity, well-being, and fostering a space that thrives on teamwork. Their Kenosha location is moving to the newly renovated and former United Auto Workers Local 72 building, 3615 Washington Road, […] Emma Widmar

Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11 Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #174 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 9, 2021, until sunset on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022. On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, Evers has also declared Sept 11, 2022, […] Emma Widmar