A word from our sponsors: Benefit for Thomas Sweatman family is Oct. 8

A pasta dinner and raffle to benefit the Thomas Sweatman family will be held Oct. 8, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Randall Fire Department Station No. 2, 9575 336th Ave., Bassett.

Thomas Sweatman was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July of 2019. He has under gone a bone marrow transplant and a variety of chemotherapy and radiation. He is a loving father of three children and a husband. As of now none of the treatments have been successful and he is undergoing another round of chemotherapy. This benefit is to raise money to help cover the medical costs and living expenses.

Dinner cost is: Adults – $10; Kids 10 & under- $6; 1 Drink Included. Additional Drinks $1. Menu includes: Pasta and tomato sauce, meatballs, salad, bread. Food will be catered in from Luisa’s in Salem.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for one ticket or 25 tickets for $20.

Items and time spent on the event will be donated.

For more information email sweatmanbenefit@gmail.com.

Want to donate but can’t make the event? Write a check made out to Tom Sweatman Fundraiser and mail it to: Mid-State Equipment, ATTN: Kim, PO Box 10, Salem, WI 53168