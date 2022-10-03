Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Bloomfield

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:20 p.m., the Twin Lakes Fire Department has been requested to respond for mutual aid to the Bloomfield Fire Department.

Per dispatch: Incident is a house filled with smoke in the 1500 block of Powers Lake Road, on the west end of Powers Lake in Bloomfield.

UPDATE 12:32 p.m. — Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department dispatched to respond as well. Second floor of building now reportedly fully engulfed in fire.

UPDATE 12:33 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue also requested to respond.