Highway 83 open to traffic in Paddock Lake south of Highway 50

A view of Highway 83 looking north this afternoon.

Highway 83 south of Highway 50 is open again to through north and south traffic.

The road had been closed to traffic since early July for the construction of a new intersection.

Left turns from Highway 50 onto Highway 83 southbound are being allowed again.

You will still see some traffic barrels in that area. Those are keeping the left and right turn lanes in the new intersection closed. New traffic signals at the new intersection also are not operational yet. The turn lanes will remain closed until the traffic signals are operational, said Tim Popanda, Paddock Lake village administrator.