Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board Committee of the Whole Oct. 3, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion. Votes do not take place at committee of the whole meetings.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding purchasing two kiosks for boat launch fees at Lance Park and Lake Elizabeth Marina.

Discussion regarding a contract with Blue Stone Inspections LLC for Building Inspection services

Discussion regarding a contract with Schaeffer Municipal Services LLC for Zoning Administration services.

The full agenda is available here.