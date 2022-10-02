Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board Committee of the Whole Oct. 3, 2022

Oct 2nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion. Votes do not take place at committee of the whole meetings.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion regarding purchasing two kiosks for boat launch fees at Lance Park and Lake Elizabeth Marina.
  • Discussion regarding a contract with Blue Stone Inspections LLC for Building Inspection services
  • Discussion regarding a contract with Schaeffer Municipal Services LLC for Zoning Administration services.

The full agenda is available here.

