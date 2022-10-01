Central HS Marching Falcons perform in 2022 Green County Cheese Days Parade

The Westosha Central High School Marching Falcons performed in the Green County Cheese Days Parade in Monroe, on Sunday, Sept. 18.

This festival is held every other year and draws tens of thousands of people to the Monroe area while celebrating the community’s rich Swiss heritage.

The annual parade is held on Sunday of the festival. The parade route starts at the Green County Fairgrounds and weaves through residential and downtown areas. The parade route is two miles long and draws a wide variety of parade entries.