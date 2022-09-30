Wheatland J1 School District tax levy to decrease for 2023

The Wheatland J1 School District board approved a tax levy Wednesday with a decrease from the previous year.

From a news release from the district distributed Thursday:

Due to increased enrollment, increased property valuation, and excellent fiscal management, the Wheatland J1 School District will deliver a reduction in the school based levy for the 9th time in 10 years. The mill rate will also see a significant decrease from 6.83 to a 20 year low of 6.15 cents per $1,000.

This year the property valuation for the District increased by 11.05%. The Wheatland J1 School District’s enrollment has also increased to an all time high of 612 students for the 2022-23 school year. This is an increase of over 30 students from last year, and an increase of over 200 students from a decade ago.

The overall tax levy for the school district will be $3,718,079, a decrease of .05% from the previous year. In addition, the district has also been able to increase its debt payments on the facility referendum from 2018. This will allow the debt to be paid off sooner and will save hundreds of thousands in interest over the life of the loan. The 2022-23 budget also includes additional dollars to be contributed to fund 46 for future facility improvements.

“Due to the support of the Wheatland community we continue to offer world class programming and opportunities for our students. We are grateful to the community for supporting our important mission as we continue our Flight to Excellence,” said Martin McGinley, District Administrator.