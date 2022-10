Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:05 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of burning in the 8600 block of Highway D in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a large fire. Does not appear to be a structure.

UPDATE 7:07 p.m. — Dispatch says deputy on scene reports this is a 20 foot by 20 foot foundation of a previously burned structure.

UPDATE 8:12 p.m. — Bristol command reports fire extinguished. All fire units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.