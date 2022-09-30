2022 Wilmot Union High School Homecoming Parade coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Wilmot Union High School held its annual homecoming parade Friday evening.

The parade, which includes fall sports teams, student and community organizations, local businesses and fire and sheriff’s department vehicles. The parade starts at the fairgrounds (adjacent to the school) works its way to downtown Wilmot and then back to the school. The homecoming football game follows the parade.

Here is video of the marching bands from Wilmot UHS, Riverview School in Silver Lake, Randall School, Lakewood School in Twin Lakes and Trevor-Wilmot School (Note — One band was inadvertently omitted from an earlier version of this video. Corrected now — DH):

Here are more photos from the parade: