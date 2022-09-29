Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:40 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 8900 block of 120th Avenue-West (West Frontage Road) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is a vehicle on fire. Fire under engine compartment.

UPDATE 7:46 p.m. — Fire unit reports to dispatch that deputy on scene says no smoke or fire visible at this time.

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that deputy says fire was put out with fire extinguisher.

UPDATE 7:57 p.m. — Most Bristol units clearing the scene and returning to quarters. One remaining until tow arrives.