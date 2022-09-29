Missing Pets: Brindle boxer from Bristol

Sep 29th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Have you seen this dog?

She was last seen going west at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Highway AH near 221st Ave in Salem. Her name is Nova. She’s a 4 year old, Brindle boxer. Docked tail. Spayed. Micro chipped.

