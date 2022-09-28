Man dies from Salem Lakes crash

A Salem man died in a crash in Salem Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release distributed Wednesday morning:

On Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at 3:24 PM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Salem Lakes responded to the 25900 block of CTH F for a serious (2) vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a brown 2016 Buick Encore was traveling eastbound on CTH F when it crossed over into the westbound lane in a no-passing zone and struck a gray 2015 Lexus head-on. According to deputies on the scene, the operator and sole occupant of the Buick, a 64-year-old male from Salem, WI was unresponsive and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The operator of the Lexus sustained minor injuries. She was identified as a 31-year-old woman from Salem, WI. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage and were towed from the scene. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.