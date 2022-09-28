Frost advisory issued

/Photo by Andrew Simpson via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m., Thursday.

The advisory warns of the potential for overnight temperatures as low as 32. Consequently, plants not able to sustain a frost should be covered (I just covered mine).

After that, the latest, local NWS forecast for the next seven days suggests you can put the coverings away again for a while with low temps in the 40s expected.