A word from our sponsors: H&R Block seeks Seasonal Receptionist

Looking to make some extra money? If the typical year-round 9–5 isn’t for you, this seasonal position provides the freedom, flexibility, and extra earnings after the holidays you’ll need to embrace what makes your life uniquely yours. Joining us as a Seasonal Receptionist means you’ll relentlessly focus on how to wow clients now, and in the future. You’ll need the ability to work a flexible schedule in a fast-paced location during the tax season from January to April.

Hiring now, because training starts soon! After successfully working this tax season, you may find that you want to apply to return for subsequent seasons!

Day to day, you’ll…

• Greet clients in a personalized, friendly, and inviting manner

• Match clients with the best-suited tax professional for their needs

• Schedule clients how they would like to be scheduled

• Handle client exits by ensuring all current and future needs are met

• Maintain office cleanliness and organization of resources with team members

• Other duties as assigned

• What you will bring to the team…

• High school diploma or equivalent

• Experience working in a fast-paced environment

• Previous experience in a customer service environment

• Ability to multi-task

• Strong organizational and time-management skills

• Knowledge of cash register operations

• Knowledge and experience with a Windows based computer system

Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply! *This office is an independently owned and operated franchise office operating under an agreement with H&R Block. Franchisees make their own hiring decisions and any questions regarding employment at this office should be made directly to the franchisee.

Location: 124 East Main Street, Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Location: 112 Elizabeth Lane, Genoa City, WI 53128