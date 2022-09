Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:28 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway F and 259th Court in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests response from Bristol Fire and Rescue with a heavy rescue unit..

UPDATE 3:37 p.m. — Response requested from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.