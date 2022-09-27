Salem Cub Scouts Pack 328 Popcorn and Meat Stick Sale Oct. 1 & 2

Photo by Pylz Works on Unsplash

Salem Cub Scouts Pack 328 will be having a Popcorn and Meat stick Sale fundraiser Oct. 1 and 2.

On Oct. 1, Scouts will be at Paddock Lake Sporting Goods, 23522 75th St., Paddock Lake, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Oct. 2, Scouts will be at Lakeside Food, 25300 75th St., Paddock Lake, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale will feature Pecatonica River Popcorn from Classic Caramel and Yellow Popping Corn for $10 to Cheddar or Jalepeno Cheese for $22 to Chocolate lovers for $60 and many other varieties in between.

Also for sale will be Country Meats Meat Sticks. All sticks are 2 for $3 with 12 flavors available ranging from Sweet Maple Bacon to Original Smoked Hickory to the spicy Ghost Fire.