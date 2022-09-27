Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District annual meeting & board meeting

The Wilmot Union High School District is scheduled to hold its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Wednesday.

The annual meeting is first, starting at 7 p.m., in the auditorium. Agenda itesm include:

Electing annual meeting chairperson.

Vote annual salaries for School Board Members: Now as follows: President $2,800.00; Vice President $2,500.00; Clerk $2,700.00; Treasurer $2,500.00; All other members $2,500.00; Committee members* $220.00.

Adoption of Tax Levy as follows: Operation Tax Levy Fund 10 $9,247.687; 2014 G.O. Bonds Fund 38 $89,000; 2021 G.O. Bonds Fund 39 $4,005,981; Community Service Fund Levy Fund 80 $100,000; Total Levy $13,442,668.

The full agenda is available here.

The board meeting is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in the school library. Among the agenda items are:

At-Risk Report.

Emergency Plan 2022-2023.

Policies: First Reading.

Summer School Dates for 2023.

The full agenda is available here.