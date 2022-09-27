Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual meeting & board meeting

Sep 27th, 2022
The Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to hold its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Wednesday.

The annual meeting is first and scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Community Room #164. Among the agenda items are:

  • Superintendent’s Report.
  • 2022-23 Budget Presentation.
  • Authorize School Based Tax Levy.
  • Authorize the School Board to Acquire or Purchase Real Estate, Structures, and Facilities Necessary for School District Purposes.
  • Establish and Authorize Board of Education Salaries.

The full agenda is available here.

The regular meeting follows, scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., also in the Community Room. Among the agenda items are:

  • Board Goals – Teaching and Learning, Building Goal Review.
  • Finance Committee Report.

The full agenda is available here.

