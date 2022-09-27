Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual meeting & board meeting

The Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to hold its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Wednesday.

The annual meeting is first and scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Community Room #164. Among the agenda items are:

Superintendent’s Report.

2022-23 Budget Presentation.

Authorize School Based Tax Levy.

Authorize the School Board to Acquire or Purchase Real Estate, Structures, and Facilities Necessary for School District Purposes.

Establish and Authorize Board of Education Salaries.

The full agenda is available here.

The regular meeting follows, scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., also in the Community Room. Among the agenda items are:

Board Goals – Teaching and Learning, Building Goal Review.

Finance Committee Report.

The full agenda is available here.