Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual meeting & board meeting

The Wheatland J1 School District is scheduled to hold its annual meeting and a regular board meeting Wednesday.
The annual meeting is first and scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Community Room #164. Among the agenda items are:
- Superintendent’s Report.
- 2022-23 Budget Presentation.
- Authorize School Based Tax Levy.
- Authorize the School Board to Acquire or Purchase Real Estate, Structures, and Facilities Necessary for School District Purposes.
- Establish and Authorize Board of Education Salaries.
The full agenda is available here.
The regular meeting follows, scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m., also in the Community Room. Among the agenda items are:
- Board Goals – Teaching and Learning, Building Goal Review.
- Finance Committee Report.