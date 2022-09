Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:49 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to crash at 93rd Street and 388th Avenue (Highway P) in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: A school bus and another vehicle involved. No students on bus. Intersection is blocked.

UPDATE 6:57 a.m. — Wheatland constable on scene to help with traffic control.