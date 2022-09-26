Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem School Board (Riverview School) meeting and annual meeting Sept. 26, 2022

Sep 26th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem School Board (Riverview School) is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and the district to host its annual meeting Monday.

The school board will meet in closed session beginning at 6 p.m. on employee related matters.

The Annual Meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

  • Salaries of School Board Members
  • Review of the Budget and Budget Hearing
  • Resolution of Levy

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting will resume after the annual meeting. Among the agenda items are:

  • Staffing Update
  • Third Friday of September Enrollment Update

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

