Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem School Board (Riverview School) meeting and annual meeting Sept. 26, 2022

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem School Board (Riverview School) is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and the district to host its annual meeting Monday.
The school board will meet in closed session beginning at 6 p.m. on employee related matters.
The Annual Meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Salaries of School Board Members
- Review of the Budget and Budget Hearing
- Resolution of Levy
The full annual meeting agenda is available here.
The regular meeting will resume after the annual meeting. Among the agenda items are:
- Staffing Update
- Third Friday of September Enrollment Update