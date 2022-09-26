Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem School Board (Riverview School) meeting and annual meeting Sept. 26, 2022

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem School Board (Riverview School) is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and the district to host its annual meeting Monday.

The school board will meet in closed session beginning at 6 p.m. on employee related matters.

The Annual Meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Salaries of School Board Members

Review of the Budget and Budget Hearing

Resolution of Levy

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting will resume after the annual meeting. Among the agenda items are:

Staffing Update

Third Friday of September Enrollment Update

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.