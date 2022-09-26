A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge Fall pork chop dinner is Oct. 1

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Washburn Lodge — DH
The Washburn Lodge Fall Grilled Porkchop Dinner will be on Saturday Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Lodge, 8102 199th Ave., Bristol.
A two-chop dinner, including chops, a baked potato, green beans, dinner roll, beverage, and dessert, is only $17. A one chop dinner is only $12.
As always, dinners will be served in our family-friendly dining hall, or available for carry-out. This is a cash only event, please.
All profits will be used in service to the community.