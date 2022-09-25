Power outages in wake of storm

Some Western Kenosha County residents are without power in the wake of the storm that moved through the area Sunday evening.
The largest amount of W Energies customers affected are in the Paddock Lake area. That outage is affecting 273 customers. As of 8 p.m., cause of the outage is officially undetermined. A crew has been assigned and current restoration time is estimated at midnight.
Another outage is centered in the Lake Shangri-la area. That outage is affecting 49 customers. As of 8:04 p.m., cause of that outage is undetermined and a crew has not been assigned nor an estimated restoration time established.