Silver Lake Happenings Fall Fest will take place Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Silver Lake (East Lake Street).

The event will include live entertainment, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue truck, race cars by Jordon Paulson, Touch the Truck, Fall Fest Photo Booth, free kid activities, craft vendors, food.

Attendees are asked to bring a food donation for The Sharing Center.