Units responding for crash in Randall

At about 7:48 a.m, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 33400 block of Highway F in Randall.
Per dispatch: Injuries are being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:48 a.m, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 33400 block of Highway F in Randall.
Per dispatch: Injuries are being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress