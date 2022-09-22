Units responding for crash in Randall

Sep 22nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 7:48 a.m, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 33400 block of Highway F in Randall.

Per dispatch: Injuries are being reported.

