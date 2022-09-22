Sheriff’s Dept. to host open house Sept. 25

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will host an open house on Sunday, Sep. 25 at the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave., from 1 to 3 pm.

The open house will include demonstrations and displays by the Bomb Squad, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, Tactical Response Team, and Correctional Emergency Response Team.

Recruiters from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha County Division of Human Resources, Kenosha Joint Services, and Gateway Technical College will also be on hand to answer questions about career opportunities. Applications will be available on-site.

The KCSD will also be giving a facility tour of the Detention Center for those interested in applying for Correctional Officer positions. You must be 18 years old and meet the minimum job qualifications.