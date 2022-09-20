Central HS Homecoming Parade Wed

Central High School’s annual Homecoming Parade is scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m., Wednesday.
The parade route is typically through Paddock Lake in the area of 248th Avenue.
The community Pep Rally follows the parade at 6 p.m. in the stadium.
Western Kenosha County's news source
