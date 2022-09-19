2022 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy applications being accepted

Interested in learning more about the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department? The Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy may be for you.

From a KCSD news release:

Sheriff David Beth and The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announce the 2022 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy.

Classes are held once a week and will begin Wednesday, October 26th, and end on December 7th, 2022. The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony.

Highlights of the academy include tours of all the Sheriff’s Department facilities, in-depth discussions, demonstrations by the Detentions Division, Operations Division, K-9 unit, and a simulated drunk driving arrest. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kenosha County residents. Only 20 applicants will be accepted.

Applications are available by email at KSDPIO@kenoshacounty.org , on the KSD website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/551/Citizens-Academy or at the Sheriff’s Department front counter. Applications will be accepted through October 14th, 2022.