2022 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy applications being accepted

Sep 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Interested in learning more about the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department? The Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy may be for you.

From a KCSD news release:

Sheriff David Beth and The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announce the 2022 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy. 

Classes are held once a week and will begin Wednesday, October 26th, and end on December 7th, 2022.  The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony.

Highlights of the academy include tours of all the Sheriff’s Department facilities, in-depth discussions, demonstrations by the Detentions Division, Operations Division, K-9 unit, and a simulated drunk driving arrest.  Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kenosha County residents.  Only 20 applicants will be accepted. 

Applications are available by email at KSDPIO@kenoshacounty.org , on the KSD website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/551/Citizens-Academy or at the Sheriff’s Department front counter.  Applications will be accepted through October 14th, 2022.

