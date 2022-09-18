Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 19, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2022-9-2 Pertaining to Special Events. The proposed change would require application for a permit eight weeks in advance instead of four.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2022-9-1 Pertaining to Stop Streets and Parking Limitations. The proposed change relates to Badger Avenue and would require vehicles traveling north to stop before entering the intersection of Homestead Drive.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #2 from Asphalt Contractors in the amount of $178,435.70. This relates to the 2022 Street and Utility Improvements project.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #11 from Scherrer Construction in the amount of $28,360.00. Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #12 from Scherrer Construction in the amount of $80,476.35. These relate to the new Village Hall project.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #14 from JJ Henderson for $551,003.79. This relates to the ongoing waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.