Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:08 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an alarmin the 8900 block of Lake Park Drive in Powers Lake.

UPDATE 7:14 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Fire command releases any unit not already on scene from responding.