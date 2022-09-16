Kenosha County 4-H to host open house Sept. 27

People interested in Kenosha County 4-H will have an opportunity to learn all about the youth organization at an open house on Sept. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center (Highways 45 and 50) in Bristol.

4-H empowers youth, ages 5-19, through hands-on learning. Project areas include: Rocketry, animal projects, woodworking, arts & crafts, photography, gardening / vegetables, cake decorating, foods, small engines, Legos, archery, trap, fishing, home environment, scrapbooking, vet science, models and more.

For more information on how to Join 4-H, or to attend an upcoming club meeting, go to www.KenoshaCounty4H.org or call 262-960-5949. Clubs are located throughout Kenosha County.