A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2022 Harvest Fest is Sept. 17

Business Spotlight: Tender Touch Therapy Tender Touch Therapy, a pediatric therapy provider, will open a new clinic in Kenosha come the end of September. This company is dedicated to advocacy, creativity, well-being, and fostering a space that thrives on teamwork. Their Kenosha location is moving to the newly renovated and former United Auto Workers Local 72 building, 3615 Washington Road, […] Emma Widmar

Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11 Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #174 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 9, 2021, until sunset on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022. On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, Evers has also declared Sept 11, 2022, […] Emma Widmar

Jockey, UW-Parkside announce partnership KENOSHA – Jockey International Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services and community engagement. The strength and conditioning facilities for Parkside athletics and the campus community is now named the Jockey Sports Performance Center. The partnership announcement was made at the university’s […] Racine County Eye

Motorcyclist dead after collision with car KENOSHA COUNTY – A motorcyclist has died in Kenosha after they struck a vehicle at the intersection of Highways S and H in Somers. Collision at Highways S and H According to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30, the driver of a Honda Accord was heading […] Heather Asiyanbi