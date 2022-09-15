Units responding to crash in Twin Lakes

At about 8:04 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Randall Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for a crash at Highway P and Musial Road in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle, rolled over.
