Units responding to crash in Twin Lakes

Sep 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:04 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Randall Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for a crash at Highway P and Musial Road in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle, rolled over.

Share2
Tweet
2 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives