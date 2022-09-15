Salem Lakes approves services purchases from Westosha Senior Community Center, The Sharing Center

Salem Lakes approved 2023 purchase of services with Westosha Senior Community Center and The Sharing Center at Monday’s Village Board meeting.

The village will send $7,500 to the senior center and $15,000 to The Sharing Center.

These are not donations, village official stress, but rather purchases of services that if not offered by these non-profit organizations the village conceivably might need to provide directly.

The Westosha Senior Community Center was founded in 1980 as a multi-purpose senior center, owned and operated by the 501(c)(3) non-profit WKCSCC Board of Directors and supported with funding from Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), membership fees and money from other municipalities. It aims to enhance “older persons’ dignity, supported the independence of seniors and encouraged involvement in and with the larger community,” says a statement on its website. It hosts senior programs and activities. The center is located at 19200 93rd Street (Highway C) in Bristol in a former school building.

The Sharing Center, located in Trevor is a Western Kenosah County focused agency helping with crisis support in the areas of food, employment and housing.

Village Board members were very supportive of the work done by both organizations.

“I think its a very good organization and I’m supporting your request,” Trustee Dan Campion said of the senior center.

The $7,500 for the Senior Center was approved unanimously by the board, with President Diann Tesar and Trustee Brian Hopkins absent.

Trustee Ted Kmiec increased the amount for The Sharing Center after hearing from executive director Sharon Pomaville that the center is experiencing record demand for its services.

“Is $12,000 enough?”Kmiec asked Pomaville.

“We absolutely need more money,” Pomaville answered, pointing out that food is available to the center for pennies, but transporting costs.

Kmiec then moved to raise the amount to $15,000, which was seconded by Trustee Dennis Faber, and approved unanimously by the board member present.