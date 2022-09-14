Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 7:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of an alarm in the 300 block of Main Street.
Per dispatch: This is a supervisory fire alarm in a multi-family residential building.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of an alarm in the 300 block of Main Street.
Per dispatch: This is a supervisory fire alarm in a multi-family residential building.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress