Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Sep 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of an alarm in the 300 block of Main Street.

Per dispatch: This is a supervisory fire alarm in a multi-family residential building.

