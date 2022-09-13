The Sharing Center seeking cash, food donations

The Sharing Center, Western Kenosha County’s food-housing-employment resource center, is putting out the call for donations in reaction to recent unprecedented demand for its services.

Said a recently issued statement:

We need your help! Our food donations are down substantially, and we have begun seeing near record high numbers of people reaching out for assistance.

We are asking for financial, canned good, and cereal donations. Financial donations allow us to purchase our most needed foods at pennies on the dollar. Donations of canned goods and cereal are needed in any and all quantities. For canned goods, the basics like tuna, soup, baked beans, peanut butter, and jelly.

We anticipate a high need until Christmas.

Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/19N7ZBNHE3I8X?ref=cm_sw_em_r_un_un_MJ978blMCyeVA

Most needed list: https://www.thesharingcenter.net/

Online donations: https://www.thesharingcenter.net/support-us

Amazon, Walmart, and Kroeger purchases and checks can be sent to: Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Rd., Trevor, WI 53179.