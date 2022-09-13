Garbage rate increase, bulk pick-up change approved by Salem Lakes

Residents of Salem Lakes will pay more for garbage pick-up and see their procedure for pick-up of bulky items change after action by the Village Board Monday.

For 2023, residents will pay $18.62 per month for garbage and recycling pick-up. That’s $1.47 or 8.6 percent increase from the 2022 monthly rate. The contractor remains JOHNS Disposal.

“JOHNS has been great,” said Trustee Ted Kmiec.

Most of the discussion among board members Monday revolved around JOHNS Disposal change to the bulky item pick-up procedure.

Currently, village residents can put out items too large for the regular bin on the first collection day of the month.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents will have to call John’s and schedule pick-up of bulky items. This procedure has been implemented in most communities JOHNS serves, a company representative at the meeting said.

Board members seemed comfortable with — even supportive of — the change, which might provide for more flexibility in getting items picked up.

“I think people are going to love it,” said Trustee Mike Culat, who chaired the meeting in the absence of village President Diann Tesar due to illness. “It doesn’t cut back on any services they provide the village.”

Trustee Dan Campion said the village needed to clearly communicate in as many ways as possible the bulky item pick-up change so residents are prepared.