A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Assoc. 2022 Harvest Fest is Sept. 17

Sep 13th, 2022
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. Harvest Fest and Main St. Car Show will take place in downtown’s Central Park, Twin Lakes, on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s event is a combination of Harvest Fest and Business in the Park and Car Show.

This free admission family fun event will include:

  • Car Show
  • Craft vendors
  • Food trucks
  • Beer tent
  • Beeer stein holding contest
  • Yodeling contest
  • Music by DJ Keith
  • Kids area
  • Pumpkin painting.

More information is available here.

