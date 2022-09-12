Flooding closes Central High School

Sep 12th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Central High School students were sent home Monday morning due to flooding issues, school officials said.

Students were transported to school by busses this morning, but then were held until busses could return to bring them home.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives