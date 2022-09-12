Flood waters in basement caused Central HS closure

Almost three feet of water in a portion of the basement that houses electrical panels and other technical equipment was the cause of the closure of Central High School Monday morning, district administrator John Gendron said.

The decision to close school for the day was made about 7:05 a.m., after students were already on the way to school via buses and other means, Gendron said.

The water in the basement was detected when someone went to investigate tech issues this morning, Gendron said.

Sending students home allowed the school to focus on pumping out the basement without running the risk of losing power or otherwise endangering students and staff, Gendron said, especially given that more rain is in the forecast for Monday.

After the water is pumped out of the basement, damage will then be assessed. As of mid-morning Monday, the expectation is that school will be in session tomorrow, Gendron said.

“The goal and hope is we’ll be back in school Tuesday,” Gendron said.

About 3 inches of rain was measured from Sunday through Monday morning at Kenosha Regional Airport.

