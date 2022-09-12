Central HS to be closed again Tuesday due to flooding problem

The Central High School building will be closed again Tuesday as officials continue to address problems from flooding that canceled school Monday.

Students will be participating in a mandatory virtual learning day Tuesday.

District administrator John Gendron said “significant damage was detected in multiple electrical panels, circuit breakers, and the transformer.” Flooding occured in an area of the basement housing those items.

Replacement parts were obtained Monday and the hope is to have them installed and the building ready for classes Wednesday, Gendron said.

Here is the text of a letter from Gendron to student families:

I wanted to follow up with everyone about the events of this morning. Thank you for your understanding and support. It is never our intention to cancel school this late, but the circumstances today provided us with no other option. The heavy rainfalls caused flooding to an area of the basement that contains many of our electrical circuits, a transformer, and our boilers. The only way to safely assess the damage was to completely shut off the power, pump the water out of the building, and test the equipment. Unfortunately, significant damage was detected in multiple electrical panels, circuit breakers, and the transformer. Due to the fact that all systems are not fully operable, school will once again be closed Tuesday, September 13. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority; we are very optimistic that in-person school will resume on Wednesday, September 14. While the school building is closed on Tuesday, we will have a Virtual Learning Day. Students are expected to log in to Schoology and complete assignments provided by their teacher. Students will not follow their regular schedule; they will complete assignments at their own pace. Teachers will have all work posted by 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. It is important to note that this is not optional; all students are required to log in and complete work posted in Schoology. Thank you for your patience and understanding; it is our hope and expectation that we will be back in session on Wednesday. A message will be sent to all families and students on Tuesday afternoon to confirm our plan for school on Wednesday.

