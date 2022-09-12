Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha board meeting, budget hearing & annual meeting Sept. 13, 2022

The Central High School District of Westosha is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and annual meeting and budget hearing on Tuesday.

First up is the regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. in the school library. Among the agenda items are:

Testing and Data Update

Facility Update

Branding Verification and School Name

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting and budget hearings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., also in the library.

Annual meeting budget items include:

Authorization of School Board Salaries and Reimbursement of School Board Member Related Expenditures.

Adoption of Tax Levy (Adoption of the Tax Levy is an advisory vote. The Board of Education will set the tax

levy amounts.). Total proposed tax levy is $10,822,754.

The full budget hearing agenda is available here and the full annual meeting agenda here.