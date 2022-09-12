Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha board meeting, budget hearing & annual meeting Sept. 13, 2022

Sep 12th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Central High School District of Westosha is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and annual meeting and budget hearing on Tuesday.

First up is the regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. in the school library. Among the agenda items are:

  • Testing and Data Update
  • Facility Update
  • Branding Verification and School Name

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting and budget hearings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., also in the library.

Annual meeting budget items include:

  • Authorization of School Board Salaries and Reimbursement of School Board Member Related Expenditures.
  • Adoption of Tax Levy (Adoption of the Tax Levy is an advisory vote. The Board of Education will set the tax
    levy amounts.). Total proposed tax levy is $10,822,754.

The full budget hearing agenda is available here and the full annual meeting agenda here.

Share6
Tweet
6 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives