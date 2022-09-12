Agenda: Central High School District of Westosha board meeting, budget hearing & annual meeting Sept. 13, 2022

The Central High School District of Westosha is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and annual meeting and budget hearing on Tuesday.
First up is the regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. in the school library. Among the agenda items are:
- Testing and Data Update
- Facility Update
- Branding Verification and School Name
The full regular meeting agenda is available here.
The annual meeting and budget hearings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., also in the library.
Annual meeting budget items include:
- Authorization of School Board Salaries and Reimbursement of School Board Member Related Expenditures.
- Adoption of Tax Levy (Adoption of the Tax Levy is an advisory vote. The Board of Education will set the tax
levy amounts.). Total proposed tax levy is $10,822,754.
The full budget hearing agenda is available here and the full annual meeting agenda here.