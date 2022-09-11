Units responding for fire in Paris

At about 6:22 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire In the 4300 block of Highway 45 in Paris.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree on a utility wire on fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:22 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire In the 4300 block of Highway 45 in Paris.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree on a utility wire on fire.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress