Units responding for fire in Paris

Sep 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:22 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire In the 4300 block of Highway 45 in Paris.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree on a utility wire on fire.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives