Flood watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 1 p.m., Monday.

The latest, local NWS forecast says we could see 3 inches or more of rain during this rainy period. The watch says:

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

As for the Fox River, it is pretty low at this point, measuring at 5.17 feet at the New Munster gauge as of 7:45 a.m. Flood stage is 11 feet.