Flood warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 1:30 a.m.. Monday.

From the warning test:

At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the warned area, with Racine County Dispatch reporting scattered areas of standing water on roads. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. – Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

The Fox River is measuring almost a foot since this morning.