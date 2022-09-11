Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Wheatland Plan Commission meetings Sept. 12, 2022

Sep 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board and Wheatland Plan Commission are scheduled to hold meetings Sept. 12 at Town Hall in New Munster.

The Town Board meeting is first, starting at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected. Question is on the
ballot as a binding referendum on November 8, 2022 General Election.

Tree removal proposal & New Munster Park tree maintenance recommendations.

The full agenda is available here.

The Plan Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are several items related to Meyer Material Co. dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois, Inc. Details available here.

The full agenda is available here.

