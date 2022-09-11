Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board Sept. 12, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Among the agenda items:
- Johns Disposal Bulk Item Collection Change Proposal and 2023 Rate Increase Proposal.
- Chris Klemko request to reduce the building permit fees for Kenosha County Fair Grounds bleachers installation
permit.
- Falcon Heights Home Owners Association request to discuss the speed limits and signage on CTH AH and 256th
Avenue, and a possible request for a traffic study.
- 2023 Purchase of Service Funding Application request from Westosha Senior Community Center for $7,500.
- 2023 Purchase of Service Funding Application request from the Sharing Center for $12,000.
- KABA payment, in the amount of $128,520.00, for the Vonco expansion of 36,000 square feet, per the Second
Amendment to the Developer Agreement for the Salem Lakes Business Park, at $3.57 per square foot.
- Resolution 2022.09-64, a resolution directing the procurement, erection, and maintenance of tow away zone signs
within the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County, Wisconsin and Ordinance 2022.09-57, an ordinance amending Sections 470-4 and 470-13 of the Village of Salem Lakes Municipal Code designating parking tow away zones in certain areas and establishing penalties for violations of tow away zone restrictions.
- Discussion and possible action on awarding a raze bid to Foat Construction, in the amount of $54,985.00, for parcel 70-4-120-151-0200, located at 8548 Antioch Road, Salem.
- Payment Request No. 5 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $887,363.40, for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation
Program.
- Geotechnical services, by ECS Midwest, Ltd, for the Valmar/Yaws Sewer Project and Lift Stations 201 and 203
Rehabilitation, in the amount of $35,440.