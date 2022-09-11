Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board Sept. 12, 2022

Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11 Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #174 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Fri., Sept. 9, 2021, until sunset on Sun., Sept. 11, 2022. On the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, Evers has also declared Sept 11, 2022, […] Emma Widmar

Jockey, UW-Parkside announce partnership KENOSHA – Jockey International Inc. and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside this week announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services and community engagement. The strength and conditioning facilities for Parkside athletics and the campus community is now named the Jockey Sports Performance Center. The partnership announcement was made at the university’s […] Racine County Eye

Motorcyclist dead after collision with car KENOSHA COUNTY – A motorcyclist has died in Kenosha after they struck a vehicle at the intersection of Highways S and H in Somers. Collision at Highways S and H According to a press release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 30, the driver of a Honda Accord was heading […] Heather Asiyanbi

OPINION: A snapshot of school bus safety – 7 must-read rules OPINION – Kids. They are all around us. It is back to school time and they are ready and (un)willing to return to school. This means there will be more traffic, school buses, confused and worried parents, and the need to be extra careful in and around not only school buses, but also around the […] Henry Perez